A Ghanaian woman who has been married since age 18 has shockingly revealed that she never had joy in her marriage

According to the 55-year-old, her man has been irresponsible from day one, but she still remains faithful to him

The woman further explained that all her joy and happiness has been transferred to her children as well as her work

A 37-year-old Ghanaian woman has raised eyebrows online after unveiling some of the eye-popping details surrounding her marriage of 37 years.

According to the enterprising woman who sells at the market, she got married to her husband at age 18, and since then, she has not looked back, cheated or considered having a different partner.

The woman, however, asserted that her man has not been responsible, describing him as 'borla goods'.

"Since the day I got married, I have not been happy for once. But for the intervention of my mom and sisters, I would have left long ago. Although I've never cheated on him, it is simply because I don't have interest in men and I've focused on my children and my work," the woman mentioned.

What Ghanaians think of the woman

Below were some thoughts shared by Ghanaians after listening to the woman's account.

Olyvia Dayana III indicated:

The reality of most marriages in Ghana. Yet small boys will come on Facebook to rant their mothers married for 37 years, why can't women of today do same? Meanwhile, throughout this 37 years, the supposed husband was absent (present but absent in taking responsibilities that come with being a husband and a father), it was the woman marrying herself and doing everything in the marriage.

Abdul Fattah Bin Sa'id commented:

Nothing but the truth... people think marriage is all about happiness...masa.. stay single and live long

Lois Bailey mentioned:

This is for those always complaining that women of today are not like their mothers and grandmothers. Coman listen to your mother.

Watch the video below

