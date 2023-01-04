A Ghanaian man has shot down the widely fancied idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures

In an interview with DJ Nyaami, Kofi Adu says he hopes to do business in Ghana and is optimistic about his success

Ghanaians who saw the video shared diverse opinions on the man’s comment about travelling abroad

A Ghanaian man has said unlike other people, he does not fancy the thought of travelling outside to seek greener pastures.

Speaking in an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa on Youtube, Kofi Adu, a middle-aged man who sells insecticides at Tema in the Greater Accra Region says he has the strongest conviction that he can succeed in Ghana.

The father of three kids who also has two wives believes that with persistence and hard work, he can achieve his goals while working in Ghana.

“For me, I don’t want to travel abroad, I believe that I can work in Ghana and succeed. I don’t need to travel first.

Kofi says he already owns a three-bedroom house at Obuasi and is doing his best to be a responsible father and husband.

Netizens who saw the video commended him for his determination whereas others said he fears he will lose his two wives should he travel abroad.

Agyei Maxwell.

Keep up the good work

Kofi Aidoo

Ghana sweet paa, the guy got 2 wives, what more can he ask for?

Joss Maan

Eh. With his two wives he is not going to go to abroad and lose them ooo

