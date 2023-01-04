A 29-year-old Ghanaian man has risen to popularity after being touted as the tallest man in Ghana

Sulemana Abdul Samed who measures 7ft 4in has a medical condition known as gigantism

Samed is actually convinced that he can break the current Guinness World Record to become the tallest man alive

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian man Sulemana Abdul Samed also known as Awuche has become a household name in Gambaga in the North East Region of Ghana due to his height.

Samed who currently now lives with his brother and sells sim credits for a living is taller than most of the houses in his neighbourhood.

A BCC report sighted by YEN.com.gh, revealed that the 29-year-old who actually measures 7ft 4in has a medical condition known as gigantism.

Sulemana Abdul Samed has a height of 7ft 4inches tall and has a medical condition Photo credit @BBC.com

Source: UGC

Health experts have revealed that gigantism is an unusual condition that occurs in a child or an adolescent which causes them to grow very tall.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Speaking to the BBC, Samed said at the age of 22, he realised that he was increasingly becoming taller than most of his peers and family members.

He said although his new feature made him stand out, it came with its own complications and also hindered his plans for the future.

"I was planning to go to driving school, but even when I shift the seat back, I can't hold the steering wheel… I can't stretch my leg because my knee will knock the wheel."

"I used to play football like every other young man, I was athletic but now I cannot even walk short distances," he explained.

Currently, 40-year-old Sultan Kösen of Turkey holds the world record as the tallest man with a height of 8ft 2.8in but Samed remains optimistic that he can break that record in a few years to come.

"I'm still growing tall. Who knows, maybe one day I may get to that height too.

"Every three months of four months I grow… If you've not seen me for three months or four and you see me, you'd realise I have increased," he explains

100-Year-Old-Man Sets Guinness World Record for Longest-Serving Employee in Same Company

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Brazilian man, Walter Othman has officially become the longest-serving employee in the same company and set a new Guinness World Record, the Indian Times report says.

The centenarian worked in a textile company known as Industrias Renaux SA in Santa Catarina, Brazil for 84 years.

The record was verified earlier this year. By that time, Othman had spent about 84 years and nine days at the same firm.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh