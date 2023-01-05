A young lady who sells sobolo has earned the respect of Ghanaians as she reminisced on how she once refused to go into the business

In the video on TikTok, the lady said although she is in the university, she doesn’t mind selling sobolo even if it means carrying it on her head

Netizens who saw the video commended the lady for doing a good job

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Ghanaian lady has won the admiration of netizens after she opened up about why she sells roselle juice often known as ‘sobolo’ in Ghanaian parlance

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the pretty lady @abena_serwaa4 who filmed herself hawking recounted how she often refused to sell the product when she was in Senior High School but now takes delight in doing it even though she is in the university.

University student speaks on why she sells sobolo although she initially refused Photo credits @abena_serwaa4/TikTok

Source: UGC

Although she did not go into details, the pretty sobolo seller said life had thought her a lesson in humility hence her decision to do the business that she once abhorred.

Ghanaians commend her

Netizens who reacted to the video commended her hard work with many urging her to continue.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A-plus Tv

Keep up the good work

SIN BAD

what are some of the situations

Bornlion

You have a bright future ,,,,remember me when u make it ,,,,,don’t forget me beauty

Fit Buoy Felix

God bless your hustle sister

Ghanaian Nurse Opens Up About Making Ghc600 Daily As Part-time 'Gob3' Seller

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube Channel of Jasmine Ama had Grace sharing that the selling of Gob3 is a family business that her grandmother handled, but due to old age, her sister, mother and herself have had to manage it, and in a day, they make Ghc500-Ghc600 in sales.

Sharing more about her story, the health worker revealed that on days when she has to go to work, she wakes up very early in the morning, around 4 am and prepares the food so that her sister can sell it throughout the day.

She, however, sells on the street on her off days.

24-year-old Grace also shared that after a day's work, they deduct the raw material cost of Ghc250 to Ghc300 from their income and whatever is left would be their profit.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh