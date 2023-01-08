An African-American woman with the TikTok handle @fpxox excitedly shared how much fun she had in Ghana during the New Year

She posted a video that showed the various activities she participated in when she visited Nsawam with her boyfriend

Several netizens were happy that she got to enjoy herself and took to the comments to share their thoughts

An African-American TikToker with the handle @fpxox shared how she had fun in Nsawam with her boyfriend on the New Year holiday. She posted a video showing the various activities she participated in and explained how her day went.

Abroad-based woman shares how she spent New Year in Nsawam. Photo credit: @fpxox

Source: UGC

The video showed how she visited an eatery and ate some banku with okra soup. After that, they engaged in a dance competition and musical chairs, which she won.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the African-American woman's video

Several netizens were happy to see the TikToker enjoying herself in Ghana and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Fashioncode Plus said:

you are making sure you enjoy every bit of Ghana before you go

Ekow commented:

I can’t even lie, I didn't think you had that dog in you, but you really did your thing on the chairs ❤️

Augustina Améyo added:

See our winning queen you are having a blast and we are enjoying through you

Ruth Aidoo remarked:

Feel free to eat with your left sweetieeeee. I’m a leftie too, I eat with my left!❤️

Ben Charming opined:

You should get the infamous street food, yam and fried turkey tail!

