A stunning young lady has gone viral after she went on a quest to enhance her facial features

In the viral video, the lady, whose identity was hidden, was captured getting an artificial dimple

The video has generated massive conversations on social media as many question the lady's decision

A gorgeous lady has stirred massive reactions on social media after a video of her getting an artificial dimple surfaced online and caused public outrage.

In the video, both her face and that of the surgeon did not show due to privacy reasons. Also, details of the facility were unknown when the video was released.

Dressed in a blue outfit, the young lady was seated as the surgeon, who had wrapped his hands in blue surgical gloves, pulled a thread from her mouth.

This caused her pain as she groaned in the video anytime the doctor would pull the thread.

Reactions as lady flaunts artificial dimples in video

@I_Am_Winter said:

Women just like pain

@iTanizzle opined:

Let's be honest firstly by stating that she's entitled, and we're not to judge her new dimples. But isn't this what today's beauty standards teach: if you don't have it, buy it?

@egbonjoeoflb said:

Hmmm...do you know that natural dimple is a result of unaligned facial muscles? Now it looks beautiful to us because it's not common. Also, I think the law of nature on "perfect imperfections" attracts people to it. But you going this lane to get a dimple only shows a shallow mind.

@eyramax commented:

Women who go through all this to attract attention have LOW SELF ESTEEM. They don’t love who they are.

@436Logic said:

Have we thought a lot about the logic that goes into body modifications? and why do ladies seem to get caught up in it more than men? It’s an almost very one-sided thing. It’s crazy

Meanwhile, the video has sparked massive reactions on social media as some ladies and men flaunt their natural dimples online for all to see.

Source: YEN.com.gh