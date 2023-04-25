A beautiful lady who has long legs has gone viral on TikTok because of the nice dance she performed

In a video which has been viewed 91k times on Tiktok, the lady danced sweetly to Ije Awele by Flavour

A lot of TikTok users have since fallen in love with her performance, and they are praising her in the comment section

A lady with fine long legs has gone viral after performing a sweet dance and posting the video on TikTok.

In the video she posted on her TikTok handle, @marryjane_008, she was seen dancing while standing on the balcony.

The beautiful lady danced smoothly to entertain her fans. Photo credit: TikTok/@marryjane_008.

Source: UGC

The video lasted only 7 seconds, but she used them well to entertain her fans and followers on TikTok.

Lady with impressive height dances to Ije Awele by Flavour

Her dance moves were not aggressive but performed at a smooth and measured pace. She would dance and stop and then start dancing again. She danced to Ije Awele, a beautiful song by Nigerian singer Flavour.

While she danced, her long legs and shape became the centre of attention.

A lot of people who commented on the video concentrated on praising her beauty other than the dance. Some expressed undying admiration for her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Akosahjohnson40 said:

"Nice looking."

@Nicholas Ojieh reacted:

"Oya come let's marry."

@Imran lawan said:

"Very nice song."

@godswillprince1 commented:

"Extremely gorgeous. So amazing."

@onyekachianike said:

"Happy Sunday my dear angel."

@Patrick Imariabe Ogu commented:

"Hi dear, how are you doing."

@kemingleonard said:

"Another word should be used to describe your being."

@Eboh Chigozie Gentle commented:

"I'm coming for you ..o, love your swag."

@user3059066552432 commented:

"You are beautiful. Can we be friends?"

@Royal Chef Bless said:

"My dear, God created you on Sunday morning. You too fine jarri."

@samuelkargbo201 commented:

"My kind of woman."

Source: Legit.ng