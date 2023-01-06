KSM during an interview with Kingdom FM revealed that he does not believe in the Second Coming of Jesus Christ

The popular Tv show host gave detailed reasons for his controversial opinion and urged Christians to hold on to their faith regardless of what he says

KSM's comments sparked mixed reactions as most people disagreed with him whiles others felt there was some truth in his assertions

Veteran TV show host and actor, Kwaku Sintim-Misa aka "KSM", has made some interesting revelations that did not sit well with a lot of Ghanaian Christians.

KSM Says He Does Not Believe In The Second Coming Of Christ

Source: UGC

In an interview with Kingdom FM, an Accra-based radio station. The popular media personality revealed that he does not believe in the Second coming of Jesus Christ.

KSM stunned radio host, Fifi Pratt, as he made the controversial opinion. KSM said he believed the Second coming of Jesus Christ was a fantasy and stated that he does not think heaven or hell exists either.

According to him, there is heaven and hell on earth not in the afterlife. He noted that when people enjoy the luxuries of life on earth, that is heaven and when people go through trials and tribulations that is hell.

He sighted several examples to back his claim. He said folks suffering from deadly diseases like high blood pressure and stroke go through hell enough. According to him, folks create certain fantasies for themselves to cope with the harsh realities of life. His comments erupted in a huge debate on social media.

KSM Sparks Controversy

Desmond Akakpo agreed with KSM:

It's funny how some people are insulting him as if they've met Jesus or God somewhere and has told them when he is coming.

Rasta Kandu Kandu also gave his opinion on the matter:

The Messiah shall return. We have not pass the 6000 year mark even though no one knows the due date; so please if you don’t believe don’t make loose comments about the return of Christ Jesus

Anthony Mensah also wrote:

Everyone is entitled to what they believe. But is only when man is pushed to his lowest before he seeks our Creator. Let this not be your case

Ben Jay commented:

Sometimes pride and worldly exposure will makes you think and feel that you are the controller of human life. Let's all men be lair and God be faithful. Jesus is Lord

Anthropologist claims Jesus Christ was a Ghanaian

In a similar story, Abrokwah, who is an Author of the book the “Revelation, Movement of Akan People from Canaan to Ghana”, has disclosed that Jesus Christ was full-blooded Ghanaian.

According to Abrokwah, his years of study shows that Jesus Christ was actually an Akyem by tribe, from the East Akyem District of Eastern Region of Ghana.

