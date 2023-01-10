A 39-year-old woman called Nana Ama shared how she worked hard to build a hotel in the heart of Accra

Nana Ama explained that she had come a long way as a businesswoman in Ghana because some of her previous projects did not work out

Several netizens were impressed by what she had accomplished and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A 39-year-old Ghanaian woman called Nana Ama impressed many when she shared in an interview with Odana Network on YouTube how she managed to build a plush hotel in Osu called San Marino Hotel. She explained that before she built the hotel, she was the managing director of an eye clinic.

39-year-old Nana Ama builds a hotel in Osu, Accra. Photo credit: Odana Network

Source: UGC

Nana Ama also confessed that she had other projects such as pharmacies and diagnostic centres before building a hotel. She explained that San Marino Hotel was initially built to be a hospital but the height of the COVID-pandemic period changed everything.

She realised that people did not want to have anything to do with hospitals so she converted the structure into a plush hotel.

Watch the video below

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react to the video of how San Marino Hotel was built

Several netizens were impressed by Nana Ama's story and shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

GreenWhiteGreen asked:

Could you make it an African name, please?

Stokley Savary said:

I love your hotel. I'm coming in the next 2 years from Stokely, Toronto Canada. Maybe I'll come and stay a couple of nights. Keep up the good work and stay safe. All my blessings to you and your family

Nana Man commented:

I am very proud to see that our beautiful women are now on top of the business! May our Africa be great!

Lawyer Relocates From America To Build A Stunning Resort In Ghana: "It Looks Like Paradise"

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how an American lawyer called Edward relocated to Ghana to build a stunning resort. According to Edward, who spoke about his love of Ghana and Africa in an interview, he made the decision to make a significant investment in Ghana by developing a resort. Several internet users expressed their admiration for the man's actions in the comments section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh