A young lady has raised eyebrows after a video of her appealing to her brother to link him with one of his friends went viral

In the video on TikTok, the lady said despite dressing attractively, men do not call her with the agenda to profess love

The request by the young lady has got people sharing diverse opinions about dating and finding true love these days

A Ghanaian lady has caused a stir online after she sought a request from her brother regarding her love life.

A video that has since gone viral and was shared on TikTok by @bukariernestina captured a pretty light-skinned lady asking a man apparently her brother whether she can introduce one of his male friends to her, so they can start a relationship.

A young lady expresses frustration over the fact that guys are not proposing to her Photo credit@bukariernestina/TikTok

Her brother initially thought the request was a joke, only for the lady to complain that despite dressing nicely, no man of late has even approached her not to talk of professing love to her.

She added that the lack of suitors deeply troubles her, hence her move to reach out to him for help.

Ghanaians urge the young lady not to give up

The statement by the lady elicited emotional responses from netizens, who took to the comment section to share their opinion on the matter.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 400 comments.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a confused Ghanaian young man has recently resorted to netizens to help him solve his dilemma.

The Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of 'Sister Sister' had the young man anonymously revealing that the lady he is currently dating has insisted he pays off a loan she took with her former boyfriend. According to him, the lady wants him to use that to prove his love for her and to prevent her from losing her properties as collateral, but he believes it is not the right thing to do.

The actual post read;

Hi Sisters, post this for me, my new girlfriend wants me to pay for a loan that she took with her ex and used. I have tried explaining to her that it's not right, but she insists I should pay it if I love her to avoid her things being auctioned. Sisters, I really need help. What should I do?

