A young woman has got tongues wagging after she advised men never to pay school fees for their lovers at the university level

In a viral video on TikTok, the lady said that such girls often dump their boyfriends after completing school

Netizens who reacted to the video thanked the lady for her words of advice, especially during this time

A Ghanaian lady has shared a few relationship tips on things a man should never do, no matter how much he loves a lady.

In a video sighted by YEN.com on TikTok, the young lady @classical_afrah said even if you are madly in love with a lady, never assume the role of her guardian and start taking care of the cost of her education.

She says doing that is wrong because there is a higher possibility that the lady after the university will meet someone she considers her soul mate, hence jilting you.

A lady has told men to stop paying school fees for their girlfriend Photo credit@classical_afrah

“One thing I will tell a guy never to do is pay school fees for a girl. If you feel you want a graduate, just propose to a graduate, rather than taking the risk of seeing a lady through school only for her to say you are not her type”.

Ghanaians commend the lady for enlightening men on the issue

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 5000 likes and 200 comments.

Prinzy Peezy

thanks so much dear

Cheifpreist 2384

You need to be protected my sis

JayShock

Positive idea. Thank you

owusufrederick973

thanks my dear, your tooo much

Ghanaian Lady Insists New Boyfriend Pays Loan She And Her Ex Took To Prove His Love For Her

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a confused Ghanaian young man has recently resorted to netizens to help him solve his dilemma.

The Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of 'Sister Sister' had the young man anonymously revealing that the lady he is currently dating has insisted he pays off a loan she took with her former boyfriend. According to him, the lady wants him to use that to prove his love for her and to prevent her from losing her properties as collateral, but he believes it is not the right thing to do.

The actual post read;

Hi Sisters, post this for me, my new girlfriend wants me to pay for a loan that she took with her ex and used. I have tried explaining to her that it's not right, but she insists I should pay it if I love her to avoid her things being auctioned. Sisters, I really need help. What should I do?

