A video of Seidu Rafiwu speaking on his decision to attempt the record has gone viral

He explained that he wanted to dethrone a US national who set the record in 1976

He also explained that his decision to attempt is aimed at promoting peace and generating some revenue

Seidu Rafiwu, a young Ghanaian man who is attempting a world record for the farthest distance walking marathon (walk-a-thon), has broken his silence on the daring adventure.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of JoyNews, Seidu explained that his first mission was to break the current record, which was set by America's Jesse Casteneda in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA, on September 1976 after having walked for 228.930km.

He also added that his decision to attempt the record was poised him to drum home the need for peace, especially in his constituency.

Seidu hopes to raise money after embarking on the walk to pay the hospital bills of some patients in need.

Seidu to end the walk at Independence Square

Seidu aims to cover over 383 kilometers as he treks from Techiman and Accra.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebok page of the Daily Graphic showed the moment the young man arrived at Linda Dor, with anxious onlookers watching and admiring him as he walked to his destination.

At the time of writing, the last video of Seidu Rafiwu revealed that he was at Linda Dor in the Eastern Region.

Ghanaians commend Seidu Rafiwu

Social media users have showered praises on Seidu Rafiwu.

Sir Don Francis stated:

The guy is almost done! I'm so happy for him especially when a story popped up that he's collapsed. I was broken for him. Good to see him get nearer! Do it for Ghana, bro

Haidab Hany stated:

This is superb. Well done to him. A great achievement. I have some concerns though. Is the walk creating a nuisance to vehicles? You hear constant siren? Traffic seems backed up behind him. This can create anger to drivers who might in turn out of frustration do some wrong overtaking from being kept behind the walkers.

Phil Amuzu Shay

So at the end what is there for him? My only concern

