Two Ghanaians living abroad have opened up on the earnings they make in the United Kingdom, although they do not have white-collar jobs

In a video on TikTok, the men revealed that a security man earns more money a day than a nurse earns in a month in Ghana

Netizens who saw the video shared their own opinions about the two men in the comments section

Two Ghanaian men living in the United Kingdom have opened up about the financial benefits they enjoy, although they do jobs that are considered to be demeaning in Ghana.

In a video posted by @achieve_doctor, on TikTok, the two men who apparently had closed from work laughed about how one of them who works as a security guard for a company in the UK earns more money a day than a nurse in Ghana earns in a month.

Delving into details, one of the men revealed that his friend earns 200 pounds daily which is equivalent to GH₵2900 from working as a security guard as compared to a nurse in Ghana who takes a little above GH₵2000 as a monthly salary.

They concluded by telling Ghanaians not to listen to naysayers who discourage others from travelling abroad.

Ghanaians yearn to travel abroad

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 14,000 likes and 600 comments.

Some netizens who reacted to the video also shared how much they are making from their jobs abroad, whereas others also expressed a desire to travel.

user Akosuahoney

Laughing and crying at the same time, i wish i cud talk to you

QUADWO BAAH WIREDU ❤️❤️❤️

It’s good to travel and make money but you people should stop underrating others job .it’s life we can’t be the same bro

Link

just six hours eiii . we came to escort ppl for this earth

opokusamuel461

last year I get a contract to lay tiles for just one week and I make 4000 euros which was 50,000ghc

nanakwabena566

Bro God bless you for speaking the truth

Becky Blinks

Come take me na mebr3 bro life without any family nor mum or dad is difficult

Unruly

And how much are you paying for tax and bills ? And how much do you spend on food ? And how much will it be left after all this ?

Ghanaian Nurse Opens Up About Making Ghc600 Daily As Part-time 'Gob3' Seller

Previously YEN.com.gh reported that Grace, a gorgeous Ghanaian nurse who works as a gari and beans seller popularly known as 'gob3' has been granted an interview where she shared more about her side business.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube Channel of Jasmine Ama had Grace sharing that the selling of Gob3 is a family business that her grandmother handled, but due to old age, her sister, mother and herself have had to manage it, and in a day, they make Ghc500-Ghc600 in sales.

