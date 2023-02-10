A Ghanaian woman based in Greece has opened on the difficulties she and others are going through

In a video on TikTok, the lady said her job as a bus cleaner doesn’t fetch her a lot of money hence her family members should reorient their minds.

Netizens who saw the video shared diverse opinions on the issue with many asking her to return home

A Ghanaian woman living in Greece has said that the perception that persons abroad are enjoying is not entirely true.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, on TikTok, the middle-age-woman @kekelly019 stated that as a bus cleaner, she has to work for longer hours, yet her wages are nothing to write home about.

Ghanaian woman living in Greece says living conditions are tough Photo credit@kekelly019/TikTok

The woman added she and others in Greece are suffering hence relatives should be measured in their demands because things are not easy for them.

“I want to tell Ghanaians, especially my family members to pray for us because things are not easy for us here,” she said as she readied herself to clean buses as it snowed.

Ghanaians react to her comment

Netizens who saw the video remain divided in their opinion on the issue.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 5000 likes and 700 comments

Abigailtom85:

my dear come to Ghana and give ur passport to someone else to travel with be grateful to God and stop that

obaapa D:

my dear come to Ghana

user1438800891235:

speak the truth and the truth too will always defeat lies

Maame serwaa:

Be grateful to God…. N if u think is not helping you come back cos no one is forcing you..

amoakocharles0245:

Do you know what we're going through in Ghana

nana Abedu:

Please madam come back to Ghana okay the door is open 24 hours

I am glad I left Ghana-Ghanaian man

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a man living in the US, Kwame Sarpong has wished for every Ghanaian to travel abroad in order to better understand what it means to live a life of comfort.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, on the YouTube page of SVTV Africa, Kwame Sarpong, a veterinary nurse by profession said he realized he was wasting his time in Ghana after he first travelled to the US in 2018 and is now better off in the USA .

