A sad-looking Ghanaian woman has revealed she now lives in poverty years after rising to high heights in life

In a rather emotional narration that was captured in a video, the woman displayed an ID card to prove she worked as a manageress at Tema Port

According to her, now life is so hard that she wants to start selling charcoal on small tables in order to earn a living

A Ghanaian woman whose full name is withheld has been captured in a rather emotional video, shedding tears over how her life ended up.

The video that was shared by popular Ghanaian politician and actor, John Dumelo, saw the old lady recounting the exploits she did as a young lady before ending up much like a pauper.

"In 1979, I used to manage a restaurant at the Tema Port. This is my ID. I had more than 20 girls working under me and I used to give them uniforms. There were times I would travel to and fro Europe but now look at me," she said.

According to the aged lady, she has recently tried to tie charcoal in small polythene bags for sale but the capital to even start is a problem for her now.

Ghanaians are saddened by the story of the poor old woman who used to work at Tema Port

Below are some comments Ghanaians shared after watching the touching video.

@Bi_Gmouth said:

We need to rise to the occasion when power is given onto us. There are many other people like this whose stories have not been heard. It's a wake-up call to developing a more sustainable economy where all citizens would thrive.

@dom155rich1 indicated:

Very sad and heart-breaking. These senior citizens have served their country well. The least we can do is to treat them with dignity and respect instead of driving them to the point of desperation.

@Kweku_Ankomah mentioned:

Little by little saving into trusted securities for compound interest to do it's magic, we were taught by the likes of Mr. Mante now hope is lost, the system don't want us to build wealth genuinely

@imyunkobe said:

Just like said lately, I've noticed everybody looks OK until you eventually have a deep conversation with them. And then, you'll realize that, this is a sad generation of people struggling to survive through smiling faces and pretty pictures..

Ghanaian man who sold ice cream on street in Kumasi to survive makes it in life

In a 'flip-side' story by YEN.com.gh, a young man went from grass to grace in an exciting Facebook post.

The young man, whose name was not included with the account, described how it all began in the post that YEN.com.gh was able to view.

He disclosed that after completing his National Service in 2014, he made the decision to take matters into his own hands, adding that he had tried unsuccessfully to find employment multiple times.

