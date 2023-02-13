A Ghanaian man has shared his lived experience from his job as a truck driver in the United States

In the video on YouTube, Isaac stated that he earns $300 daily and urged people who have the chance to travel to do so

Netizens who saw the video commended the young man for using his story to inspire Ghanaians

A Ghanaian truck driver resident in the United States has inspired many netizens using his life experience and the money he makes from his job.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on SVTV Africa on YouTube, the middle-aged man, Isaac who lives in Michigan, stated that he is delighted he decided to travel to the US six years ago.

He explained that although he is not well-schooled his job as a truck driver earns him $300 which is equivalent to 3,500 cedis daily.

He added that drivers who own the trucks make more money than that.

Isaac who was smiling throughout the interview with DJ Nyaami advised people who have the opportunity to travel to do so.

“I was in Ghana in December and I bought waakye one morning at an amount of 45 cedis, so I was asking myself how much the ordinary Ghanaians make to afford such meals.”

He continued “for me if someone living abroad tells you things are difficult here tell such a person to come and stay in Ghana so you go and live there”

Ghanaians react to the interview of the US-based truck driver

Netizens who reacted to the video commended him for enlightening Ghanaians on standard of living in the USA.

Amoah anim agyei Barrack:

A day will be coming I will share my story from abroad

Ahmed Issah Abdul-mumin:

I really love this guy..he is a realistic guy with vision...what he is saying is true, in abroad, the systems supports your ambitions..May God bless dj Nyame, his hustle, & God bless America too........ Love from Ghana...

reagan City:

I know the truck drivers goes to long journey how can he do two jobs?

