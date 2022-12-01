A passionate Ghanaian lady called Eugenia Ewurama has prayed that God makes Ghana's World Cup Star Mohammed Kudus marry her

Eugenia made the prayer request on Alpha Hour while the Facebook live was in session

Eugenia's prayer request is heaping massive reactions on social media as Kudus has become loved by many

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Eugenia Ewurama, a young Ghanaian lady on Facebook has been captured after she sent a prayer request to one of the most watched live events in Ghana, regarding the World Cup 2022 star Mohammed Kudus.

While the programme named Alpha Hour was in session and being led by Pastor Elvis Agyemang as usual, Ewurama asked God to grant her Kudus as a husband.

"Kudus will marry me, in Jesus' name," she said.

Photo of Mohammed Kudus Photo credit: @kudusmohammedGH

Source: Twitter

What is Alpha Hour

Alpha Hour is a daily one-hour prayer session that is held by the ministry of Pastor Agyemang Elvis and has been characterized by people giving testimonies for receiving answers to their prayers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

How social media is reacting to the lady's prayer about Kudus Mohammed

With Kudus Mohammed being one of the most promising stars in the current national team of the Ghana, the Black Stars, many are growing fond of him.

Below were some thoughts Ghanaians shared after seeing the prayer request from Eugenia.

@writerparhls commented:

His serious girlfriend too is sitting somewhere peaceful

@mimie_brown indicated:

my gender no dey disappoint

@Ablekuma_pres stated:

With faith it shall come to pass

See the screenshot in the below

Ghanaian Man Claims He Got A Call To Be Interviewed For A Job He Never Appiled For After Joining Alpha Hour

In another story, a Ghanaian man has recently opened up about how he landed his current job after joining an online prayer platform.

The Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @LifestyleFuego had him narrating that he joined the popular Facebook prayer platform Alpha Hour just to tease his friend who was a regular member, but upon participating, he got very serious with it and experienced a miracle three days after where he was called for a job he did not apply for.

See the alpha hour things erhh, I went in just to make mockery of ma negga be ooh, before I realised I joined the prayers. The next 3 days I got a call for a job interview and got the job.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh