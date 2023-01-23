A Bolt Food rider has caused a frenzy online after he was spotted pulling off a stunt on the streets of Accra, Ghana

The talented young man did the wheelie stunt while having a food package in the delivery bag on his back

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as many show concern for people's meals

A talented Bolt Food rider has caught the attention of many netizens after he was captured pulling off a stunt on the streets of Accra during an errand.

Ghanaian Bolt Rider does a wheelie stunt. Photo Source: @pulseghana

Source: Instagram

Dressed in a cyan long-sleeve shirt and pair of black trousers, the young man topped off his entire look with a brown cap.

He rode effortlessly on the streets of Accra, Ghana while doing a wheelie stunt as he was being recorded.

The video sparked massive reactions on social media as many netizens were concerned whether the meals that were being delivered would still be intact without any mess.

Reactions as Bolt food delivery bike rider pulls off a stunt while on an errand

k_van_1 said:

Meek mill delivery service

too_2real stated:

Emotuo ne nkati kwan b3 dani mportorportor

_30th.april said:

Ebi this guy wey dey turn the rice and stew to Jollof no

alhaji_sid

I think Chairman is gonna lose his job after this how can you do this

sweetestpaul stated:

By the time ego reach na the plain rice and stew turn Jollof

kekelly_monroe opined:

herh ghana you can never be sad

inside__manu remarked:

Imagine say ebi pizza he go reach na the cheese comot the bread ein top

The young man has caused a massive stir on social media as many showed concern for customers to whom the brave young man delivered food on that fateful day.

Ghanaians show concern as Food Delivery Guy is Caught doing bike stunts while on an errand

YEN.com.gh previously reported that an interesting video of a food delivery gentleman reported to be in Ghana doing some surprising bike stunts on a main road has triggered huge reactions on social media.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of FameBugs, the brave rider was recorded unawares doing a wheelie motor stunt where he lifted the front part of the motorcycle off the ground as he rode effortlessly.

Many peeps who saw the video expressed disappointment over the reckless actions of the gentleman, with many calling for such riders to change their behaviour.

Source: YEN.com.gh