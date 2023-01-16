A video of a delivery guy captured doing bike stunts with his delivery bike has got social media users talking online

In the video that has since gone viral, the guy was filmed having a good time as he tried out some bike stunts

Netizens who saw the video expressed disappointment over the actions of the guy, with many calling for such riders to change their attitudes

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video of a food delivery guy reported to be in Ghana doing some beautiful bike stunts on a main road has sparked huge reactions online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of FameBugs, the rider was filmed unawares doing a wheelie motor stunt where he lifted the front of the motorcycle off the ground as he rode.

The astonishing part of the video is that the man had a delivery box with the inscription “Bolt Food”, a move that suggests that he was either on his way to deliver a food package or was returning to his work post.

Video of food delivery guy filmed doing bike stunt drops Photo credit@Famebugs/Instagram @Ivan Pantic/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The video was captioned “Bolt food delivery rider spotted showing off his Meek Mill biking skills with someone’s food”.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaians unhappy with the delivery rider

Netizens who saw the video expressed discontent with the action of the rider, with many labelling him as unprofessional.

travvy.cgm

From plain rice to assorted jollof

cydonia001

If you ordered Rice and stew from Adenta please be expecting Jollof

nkn_abena

obi tilapia mu abu

pallycon_ba

This country ankasa we the people wey be correct be 5 pe oo

ann4belll

By the time he reach, then all the food make “assaulted”

iamamabarbara

Maybe it was after delivery

hughes_gallery

The owner should be rest assured that the rice and stew will be jollof on arrival period

Food Delivery Guy Caught On Camera Eating Part Of Meal He Was Sending To Customer

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a video is diving social media users and heaping massive reactions online as it captures a gentleman working for the delivery company, Glovo, eating part of the food in his package.

It was clear in the video that the gentleman whose identity is yet to be revealed made a stop along the journey to fill his stomach with pieces of the KFC package before moving on with his journey.

What is not clear is whether the food probably belonged to him or it was for a customer he was delivering to, which is what most people suspect him to be doing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh