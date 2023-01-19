'Transformer' hitmaker Strongman Burner has stolen the spotlight online after he was spotted with two thick hourglass figured ladies

The rapper hinted that it was for a music video as he revealed the name of the song in the Instagram post

The spicey photo has sparked massive reactions on social media as many give him a nickname

Popular Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner has caused a frenzy on social media after he shared an adorable photo with two plus size young ladies.

Strongman Burner looks handsome in photos. Photo Source: @strongmanburner

Source: Instagram

The prolific rapper hinted that it was for a music video for an upcoming song which is titled 'Switch'.

In the viral photo, he was spotted sitting in the middle of two plus size ladies who were dressed in revealing outfits. The ladies were captured wearing all-black lingerie-like outfits as they looked gorgeous in theit flawless makeup.

They stared at Strongman in a romantic manner as the rapper gave a serious look in the photo. Popular Ghanaian photographer, Kobby Shots, captured the memorable moment.

The photo has sparked massive reactions on social media as some of his industry friends call him nicknames, while many of his fervent fans cannot hold back their opinions.

andydostygh commented:

Geeezyyyy!!!

akwaboahmusic remarked:

Eei naasei

kojo_cue said:

Ei Koo

godfocus2 stated:

You’ve given me a wallpaper

iam_bhimba_alsina_sampa remarked:

2023 higher we go king

yaw_afrikan said:

Allah… bad man strong Gee

j.o.black_ said:

He’s definitely not used to this but anyhoo,strong gee is on the mic!

amoateng_vincent stated:

Emaaa no treati me s3 kaakyire

real__nyamekye stated:

Masa y3 study oooo yooo

The feisty picture has generated massive conversations on social media as many anticipate the yet-to-be released music video of the prolific rapper.

Source: YEN.com.gh