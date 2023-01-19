Strongman Burner: Ghanaian Rapper Poses With 2 Plus Size Women, Photo Causes Stir Online
- 'Transformer' hitmaker Strongman Burner has stolen the spotlight online after he was spotted with two thick hourglass figured ladies
- The rapper hinted that it was for a music video as he revealed the name of the song in the Instagram post
- The spicey photo has sparked massive reactions on social media as many give him a nickname
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Popular Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner has caused a frenzy on social media after he shared an adorable photo with two plus size young ladies.
The prolific rapper hinted that it was for a music video for an upcoming song which is titled 'Switch'.
In the viral photo, he was spotted sitting in the middle of two plus size ladies who were dressed in revealing outfits. The ladies were captured wearing all-black lingerie-like outfits as they looked gorgeous in theit flawless makeup.
Lil Win: Kumawood actor displays massive dance moves to 'Obaa Hemaa' dance challenge, funny video goes viral
They stared at Strongman in a romantic manner as the rapper gave a serious look in the photo. Popular Ghanaian photographer, Kobby Shots, captured the memorable moment.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
The photo has sparked massive reactions on social media as some of his industry friends call him nicknames, while many of his fervent fans cannot hold back their opinions.
The spicey photo has sparked massive reactions on social media
andydostygh commented:
Geeezyyyy!!!
akwaboahmusic remarked:
Eei naasei
kojo_cue said:
Ei Koo
godfocus2 stated:
You’ve given me a wallpaper
iam_bhimba_alsina_sampa remarked:
2023 higher we go king
yaw_afrikan said:
Allah… bad man strong Gee
j.o.black_ said:
He’s definitely not used to this but anyhoo,strong gee is on the mic!
amoateng_vincent stated:
KiDi: Dog dressed in African print dress jams to Ghanaian singer's 'Touch it' hit song, hilarious video causes stir
Emaaa no treati me s3 kaakyire
real__nyamekye stated:
Masa y3 study oooo yooo
The feisty picture has generated massive conversations on social media as many anticipate the yet-to-be released music video of the prolific rapper.
Simona Strong slays in suit and mini-skirt, many gush over how adorable she looks in photos
YEN.com.gh previously reported that Simona Osei Strong, the daughter of Ghanaian rapper, Strongman Burner, got the internet buzzing with admiration for her sense of fashion and style as she dropped stunning photos.
She was spotted looking dazzling in an official wear. It was a two-piece attire made of plaid fabric in the colours green, blue and black. She paired her entire look with a pair of Nike sneakers.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh