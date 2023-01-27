A diminutive man struggled to dance behind a young lady who was much taller than him during a performance in public

The duo was videoed while dancing to thrill an audience at a gathering, where the small man struggled to grind the lady

A diminutive man struggled to grind a young lady who was much taller than him during a performance at a gathering of young people.

The pair thrilled an audience of adults and children with rib-cracking dance moves in a video doing the rounds on social media.

Small man struggles to dominate lady

The short clip opens with the duo dancing but the small man struggled to dominate the lady because of her height.

Reactions as diminutive struggles to dance with a tall lady. Photo credit: @Eminitybaba.

Source: Twitter

At a point in the clip, a man from the gathering brought an ice chest to boost the small man's height and confidence.

The clip, shared to @Eminitybaba, triggered excitement as many took to the comment section to cackle.

Watch the video below:

Many people found the clip funny

@babamuba321 posted:

Moral of the video; the person wey go helps you no go stressed you.

@OriesVictor said:

The way he used that bottle for height

@9odson commented:

So hilarious I took some shots.

@Emmanue61612325 commented:

I'm speechless.

Source: YEN.com.gh