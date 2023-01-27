A young lady has warmed hearts online after a video of her working as a waste track driver surfaced

In a video on TikTok, the young lady seemed very confident as she readied herself to start her duties

Netizens who saw the video commended her for the good work with some urging more ladies to join her

A video of a popular Ghanaian TikToker in disbelief after she saw a beautiful lady working as a waste truck driver in Accra has stirred reactions online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the lady @gayobi_achawa filmed a moment she bumped into the pretty female waste truck driver who was preparing to hit the road.

Female waste truck driver about to begin her work for the day Photo credit@gayobi_achawa/TikToker

Obviously feeling starstruck, the TikToker screamed in anxiety as she praised the driver for her beauty.

The female driver who identified herself as Rita revealed that she has been working as a waste truck driver for over five years.

One interesting thing about her was how she was smartly dressed for work.

Ghanaians commend her hard work

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the female driver with some urging her to keep up the good work.

At the time of writing the video the hard gathered over 5000 likes and 100 comments

KING OF QUEENS:

Woooooow The sisterhood is very proud of her

Pascaline Destiny

A lady drives the same car too in Ablekuma central municipal assembly at laterbiokoshie

Sergeant:

Haven’t you met the female Ayalolo drivers?

Afia_viking:

thats the energy for 2023 we support the sisterhood.

Atsu Delali Tom:

Wish the government will employ our young ladies to go into tracking.

Lady working as a painter

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a lady who works as a painter has gone viral on social media platforms. What attracted people's attention is the energy with which she did her work.

Painting is considered by many as a job exclusively left for men, but the lady took it up with gusto.

In recent times, many ladies have been sighted doing jobs hitherto left for men.

This is because times have changed, and many ladies are breaking cultural barriers to pursue their passion.

The latest lady was seen painting a building, and she undertook the task professionally that people are saying other ladies should emulate her.

