A TikTok user caused an online stir when he shared a video of how a man evicted a 110-year-old woman from her house

According to the video, the man claimed to have bought the house from the old woman's granddaughter so he had every right to evict the granny

Several netizens who saw the video were angered by the actions of the man and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @litradio_22 enraged many when he shared a video of how a man evicted a 110-year-old woman from her house. The video explained that the man claimed to have bought the house from the old woman's granddaughter for GH₵250,000 so he had every right to kick her out.

A man evicting a 110-year-old woman from her house. Photo credit: @litradio_22 and Bloomberg

Source: UGC

The video showed the old woman, affectionately called Gogo, walking out of the house with her other granddaughter whom she lived with whiles people looked on helplessly.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video showing the granny's eviction

Several netizens showed their disapproval of what the man had done in the comments section of the post. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Thabang Mabitsela said:

Blame the seller, not the buyer

maSjongo004 commented:

The seller will know no peace in his/her life

Afrika remarked:

Whoever evicted Gogo has cursed their bloodline! God has a soft spot for elderly people.

Mazoe02 added:

I see people blaming the buyer but you're supposed to blame the seller. In this case, yes, it sad for Gogo

mora..tee opined:

If he bought the house legally, then clearly he has every right. Gogo could have been pushed to sign with no understanding

