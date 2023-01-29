A resilient prisoner who has been in the Nsawam Prison for almost seven years has shared his academic journey

He disclosed that he's pursuing a degree in Business Administration at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in the Central Region of Ghana

The determined inmate, who has six months to be free, admitted that the journey has not been easy

He is among some convicts serving at the prison who are taking positive steps inside to facilitate a smooth reintegration into society.

How prisoner obtained an HND

In an interview on 3FM Drive hosted by Giovani Caleb, the prisoner who has been incarcerated for almost seven years disclosed that he holds an HND in Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

He said he obtained the milestone using resources available in the prison's ICT centre before registering for his degree.

“I have been here for almost seven years, and I have six months to come out [I don't] joke with his studies. Every night we wake up at dawn to read our books to acquire something good so that, when we come out, we can perform something good out there,'' he said, per 3news.

Prisoner admits the journey has been difficult

He further stated that being incarcerated does not mean the end of it. ''We have not failed.'' But, he admitted that it's not easy, saying ''if you can cope with the situation you find yourself in, you will be able to automate what you want''.

Aside from him, other inmates recently completed the Basic Education Certificate Exam (BECE).

