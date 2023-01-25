A Ghanaian vegetable farmer says he is proud he ventured into farming and doesn’t regret the decision he made 30 years ago

He said through farming he takes very good care of his family and now owns a house

The old man also encouraged the youth to venture into farming especially as jobs are hard to come by

A vegetable farmer in Ghana has inspired the youth with his story of how he ventured into farming and the benefits he continuously gets from it.

Speaking in an interview with The Ghanaian Farmer on YouTube, Osae Sakyiamah who owns a seven-acre vegetable farm but focuses mainly on garden eggs says farming has been the backbone of his survival for the past 30 years.

Garden egg farmer opens up on the benefits of being a farmer Photo credit@The Ghanaian Farmer/YouTube

He revealed that garden egg farming is capital-intensive, but the profits are also enormous.

“I invested 3000 cedis into the farm this season but now I sell 20 bags of garden eggs every week and earn 6000 cedis from it.”

Farming has benefitted me

He continued that through farming he has been able to take his children through school and has even built a house out of it.

“Through farming, I have been able to build a house, also my second born has completed training college and the third is also done with nursing training ,this is all from farming.

He urged the youth to disregard the gross misconceptions about farming and endeavour to venture into it.

