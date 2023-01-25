An apology has been rendered by the 37 Military Hospital to the Ghanaian couple whose baby 'went missing'

According to the hospital, the ultrasound that was conducted before the delivery was error-ridden

The authorities have promised to release the result of an investigation they've conducted into the matter on January 27, 2023

Accra, Ghana: The 37 Military Hospital has apologized to the Ghanaian couple who expected to have a set of twins, according to scans conducted, but ended up being given only one baby after the delivery.

A meeting was held between the authorities of the hospital and the family on January 23 with Dr Ali Saine, the senior obstetrician and gynaecologist who conducted the CS to deliver the baby, in attendance.

As myjoyonline.com reports, the authorities indicated that they had found the ultra-sound scans conducted before the delivery was carried out to be error-ridden.

According to them, this was detected upon making further inquisition into the saga of a twin getting missing.

After apologizing to the couple for the error, the hospital promised to release the result of an investigative report to the family on January 27, 2023.

Major General Nicho­las Peter Andoh, Chief of Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces said the hospital worked without any intention of perpetrating a malicious activity.

“We will not shield anybody who tries to bring the military’s name into disrepute. But we’re a human institu­tion; such errors are bound to occur, and would be guided by this going into the future,” he said.

Ghanaians comment on the 'missing twin' at 37 story

Some of the thoughts shared in the comment section by Ghanaians after they read the story can be seen below:

Myk Faya said:

Is it that we don't know of how some unprofessional nurses sell babies to pastors, prophets and fake mallams for cheap money? It's a shame for the one even saying all the scans were error

Abdulai Osman indicated:

So all these numerous scan are all errors. Eiiiih GH.then you've killed so many people who would have lived longer than their death age if you claim the scan was error.At least two scans are always conducted before delivery to know the gender and whether twins or not and all these test were error right? hmmmm.bieng in Ghana is like a curse.

