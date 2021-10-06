Christine Selikem Lassey, a University of Ghana alumnus, has recently taken to social media to announce that she successfully made it to the Ghana School of Law

An earlier publication by YEN.com.gh shared that the young scholar graduated as Valedictorian of her faculty with a grade point of 3.75

Selikem intimated that she worked hard to get to where she currently is because she knew her friends and family expected nothing but the best from her

Former University of Ghana student, Christine Selikem Lassey, who recently made waves online for emerging as Valedictorian of the Law school with a grade point of 3.75, has taken to social media to share that she made it to the Ghana School of Law.

A recent publication by YEN.com.gh shared that 2,034 of the Bachelor of Law (LLB) candidates who sat for the 2020/2021 academic year failed the Ghana School of Law entrance exams, with only 790 passing.

The intelligent young lady resorted to social media to give a detailed account of her journey thus far.

Christine Selikem Lassey shares her journey to academic success Photo credit: Christine Selikem Lassey/LinkedIn, @b.m.multimedia/Instagram

The soon to be lawyer started by sharing that she was the only one from her secondary school who gained admission to read law at the University of Ghana in 2017.

"In 2017, I gained admission to the University of Ghana to read Bachelor of Laws (LLB). I was excited about the opportunity and vowed to devote every second of my time. I was the only person from my Highschool, so I had to branch out and make new friends."

Following advice and guidance from her colleagues and senior course mates, Christine excelled exceptionally after her first year at the university.

Expectations from family and friends began to increase and Christine knew she had to make them proud.

Second-year at the university, however, came with a different challenge, she revealed.

"I decided to write and publish legal articles. I was skeptical about putting myself out there and being subject to criticism. I agreed to co-author an article published in the University of Ghana, Law Students Journal in 2019"

