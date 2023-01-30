The husband of the woman who runs Yellow Sisi waakye has issued an apology to affected customers

In an interview, the man also dispelled the idea that his wife might have poisoned the food

At the moment, he says he doesn’t know whether the business will bounce back ever again after this incident

The husband of the woman who operates a popular food eatery called Yellow Sisi located at Oyibi in the Greater Accra Region has gone public on the alleged food poison scandal that has rocked his wife’s business.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on CitiTube on YouTube, the man who spoke on grounds of anonymity called on the affected persons for forgiveness in the wake of the unfortunate incident that happened.

The husband of the woman who owns Yellow Sisi apologizes to the affected customers Photo credit@Citi Tube/YouTube

Yellow Sisi waakye seller's husband defends his wife

In defence of his wife, the man said rumours that she had a hand in the incident should be treated with contempt.

“There is no one that can say that my wife is a bad person”

“It is the same food that we eat in the house. If we cook rice we eat it with the shito or red stew, so we eat the same thing and we cannot kill ourselves. My children eat the food, so I don’t think my wife will do this. If she is going to poison the food, it means she is going to kill herself and her family."

The man who appeared shaken judging by the sound of his voice said how the whole incident occurred is a mystery to him and that as the thing stands it does not appear his wife will reopen the food joint again due to what has happened.

“I don’t think my wife will get the heart to cook the food again even if she is cleared," he said.

FDA close down Yellow Sisi Waakye

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the Food and Dr*gs Authority (FDA) has suspended Yellow Sisi, a food vendor at Oyibi, for selling food to some consumers that resulted in the alleged death of one person with 53 others being hospitalized.

The FDA in a release said the cause of death of that one person is still unknown as investigations are still ongoing.

