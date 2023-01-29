Mabel, a Date Rush contestant could not control her tears after she was rejected by 2 different men

In a video that has gathered numerous reactions on social media, Mabel had to be consoled by another contestant

YEN.com.gh has put together some of the interesting thoughts that Ghanaians shared in the comment section

Mabel, a beautiful young lady who was on Date Rush to find love ended up in tears after suffering back-to-back heartbreak on the show.

In the rather emotional episode aired on TV3 Ghana on the night of Sunday, January 29, 2023, Mabel was one of the first man's two choices.

However, when it got to the point where the man had to make his choice, he opted for the other person.

Date Rush contestant Mabel crying after being rejected Photo credit: @TV3_Ghana

Source: Twitter

As though that was not enough, Mabel had yet another disappointment from a gentleman called Favour who comes all the way from Nigeria.

This time, the young lady was so hopeful that the choice was going to be her, but once again, she was turned down for the other option the person of Angel.

At that point, Mabel could not hold back her tears as she broke down into tears and had to be .

Comments from Ghanaians on Mabel's rejection on Date Rush

@Judgementday_1 said:

The first one you on the light because you wanted to study the guy as biology or chemistry? The second one, you should have understand that Nigerians like them big, so better luck next time.

@manches56065078 mentioned:

The girl wey dey hug her go ghanata as she dey scholll dey no dey greee dey flex boys. now she dey national television dey find love

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh