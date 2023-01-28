Ghana's Food and Dr*gs Authority (FDA) has suspended the operations of a food business after cases of food poisoning were reported

The suspension comes after some 53 persons were affected and one person died after consuming either waakye or plain rice and tomato stew from a food vendor called Yellow Sisi

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have shared their thoughts on the action of the FDA in suspending the food business

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Food and Dr*gs Authority (FDA) has suspended Yellow Sisi, a food vendor at Oyibi, for selling food to some consumers that resulted in the alleged death of one and the hospitalisation of 53 others.

FDA building (left) and Yellow Sisi Special Waakye (right). Photo source: @fdaghana @JoyNewsOnTV

Source: Twitter

This comes after these persons reportedly consumed either waakye or plain rice and tomato stew from a food vendor called Yellow Sisi which is located at Bush Canteen, a suburb of Oyibi.

Per the statement released by the FDA, the cause of death of that one person is still unknown as investigations are still ongoing.

In a statement issued by the FDA, after assessing the venue and the food served, they realised that unhygienic practices and poor handling of food took place at the food joint.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to them, that could have resulted in the contamination of the food sold to the affected persons, which lead to the foodborne disease outbreak in the community.

Below are some opinions from Ghanaians on the Yellow Sisi food poisoning case

@chriskwillis remarked:

If someone is dead, then suspending the operations of the eatery alone is not enough. Someone needs to face some punishment.

@kdyorke commented:

Are you going to also advise other food vendors to meet compliance thresholds?

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have reacted to the statement issued by the FDA on the Yellow Sisi food poisoning case.

Waakye allegedly claims 5 lives including a pregnant woman; 40 Others hospitalized in suspected food poisoning

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that some five (5) persons have been reported dead after eating a local delicacy called waakye from the streets of Accra, Ghana.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Friday, January 20, 2023, after patrons bought a meal of rice and beans from the popular food joint at Oyibi, around Bush Canteen Junction, in the Greater Accra Region.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh