Davis Mac Lyalla, a Nigerian single-sex rights activist was recently installed a chief in the Central Region of Ghana

He was made a developmental chief under the stool name Nana Kwesi Gyasi I, which made him the Amankorahen of the Nkusukum Traditional Area

While being paraded in town, the new chief fell to the ground in a video going viral online

Popular Nigerian single-sex rights activist, Davis Mac Lyalla fell off a palanquin in the Central Region where he is recognized as a development chief.

Graphic.com.gh reports that Lyalla was installed by the Omanhen and President of Nkusukum Traditional Area, Nana Okese Essandoh IX.

In the file dated January 29, 2023, it was also indicated that the activist was given the stool name Nana Kwesi Gyasi I, making him the Amankorahen of the Nkusukum Traditional Area.

In a video shared by TV3 Ghana, the man was seen being carried by a number of men on a street when, all of a sudden, the palanquin fell off to the ground.

Comments from Ghanaians on Davis Mac Lyalla falling from the palanquin

The video generated buzz on social media and some of the comments can be seen below:

Good Deeds commented:

I quite remember one Ghanaian presidential aspirant fell of stage a couple of years ago during campaign and the omen after he became president was bad.

Prissy Miller mentioned:

Those carrying him look hungry and malnourished.How can you carry such a heavy entity on your heads? Aww Africa

Olyvia Dayana III indicated:

Those carrying him were not serious. Study them well. In the Central region too, you should be having strong spiritual backing to be dancing in the air or be doing acrobatic displays lest someone can easily cause you to fall in public using his/her fetish powers.

See the video below:

How Sun Qiang a Chinese man rejected a title after being made a chief in Ghana

In a previous story, one Mr. Sun Qiang, a Chinese national who was made the Nkosuohene of Asenyanso Village in the Eastern Region said he is no longer interested in the position.

As a result, he has renounced the chieftaincy title, citing the excessive complaints and criticism he received after being installed.

This was revealed by Quiang, who went by the alias Barima Kofi Ayeboafo, during a press conference led by his spokeswoman Baba Issah.

