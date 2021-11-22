A young lady, Zaynab Agboola, has emerged as the only female first class student in a class of 92 at UNILORIN

The UNILORIN graduate said that achieving success was not an easy one as she had to juggle many activities in school

Many took to her comment section to congratulate her for being a great inspiration to others

A young lady, Zaynab Agboola, has gone on LinkedIn to announce how she broke barriers and succeeded greatly in her academics.

She said her journey to getting a degree in engineering started six years ago when she left the comfort of her home in Lagos and travelled to Ilorin for school.

She outmatched many

In a class of 92 students, Zaynab emerged as the only female first-class graduate. The lady said that the task was not an easy one.

The graduate revealed that she had to combine being the vice president of her faculty, some volunteering work, and schooling.

The lady thanked God and others

She braved the whole ups and downs and became the best student in her class at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN).

Zaynab thanked God for the immeasurable grace she enjoyed as a student. The lady also appreciated those who supported her all through her journey.

A part of her post read:

"I owe this accomplishment to everyone who has contributed to my learning experience from infancy till present, both formal and informal, directly and indirectly. My lecturers, tutors and mentors. Thank you so much for impacting and imparting my life. I’m so grateful."

Congratulatory messages pour in

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions to her post below:

Maruf Oladele Atanda said:

"Congratulations sister. But you gained admission into university of Ilorin with Hijab and graduated with scarf."

Folasade Olawale said:

"Congratulations Zaynab."

Adeyemi Ademola said:

"Congratulations scholar."

Abiodun Kingsley Gbadebo said:

"Wait.....the comfort of Lagos? Anyways, Congrats Zaynab Agboola."

