Berla Mundi, a popular TV presenter in Ghana went on a penalty contest with Asamoah Gyan

This happened on TheDayShow where the Ghanaian footballer was invited to recently

Berla Mundi managed to win impressively, although she cheated at some point in time

Famous Ghanaian TV presenter, Berla Mundi, has managed to win against the legendary Asamoah Gyan, Ghana's top goal scorer of all time.

This happened on live TV during TheDayShow when Berla hosted the Ghanaian footballer and decided to go on a little competition with him before starting with the interview.

In the video that was later shared on the Facebook handle of TV3 Ghana, Berla Mundi lost her first two attempts at goal but was able to put in the first one.

Berla Mundi and Asamoah Gyan competition in a penalty competition Photo credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Facebook

When it was the turn of Asamoah Gyan, he scored the first one after which Berla made sure to remove the goalpost and the ball on his second and third attempts respectively.

Berla then came back to perform a back hill that hit the back of the net. The crowd and Asamoah Gyan himself admitted that she had won against him in the hilarious contest.

Ghanaians share thoughts on Asamoah Gyan & Berla Mundi's contest

After the video was shared online, lots of Ghanaians rushed into the comment section with their thoughts.

Enuful Kojo said:

I can see the number one striker, sharp 3 for Baby jet AG3. Ghana's best striker, ever any challenger?

Oppong Charles mentioned:

She saw Asamoah and then she remembered his penalty. That’s why she spoiled the first one

Àssåñ Rhëãl Bwøy indicated:

I nearly join my ancestors this afternoon as I was zipping my trouser, the zip mistakenly hooked my fundamental human right.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh