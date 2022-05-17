In a LinkedIn post, Dr Emefa Priscilla Amenyah Kove shared her academic achievement and shared some inspiring advice

A Ghanaian woman, Emefa Priscilla Amenyah Kove, graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy in Petroleum Engineering degree. She shared her achievement with the world in a LinkedIn post and reflected on her academic journey.

When she graduated in April 2022, she shared some inspiring advice to her mates in academia pursuing all manner of degrees.

Photo: Dr Emefa Priscilla Amenyah Kove graduates. Source: Emefa Priscilla Amenyah Kove via LinkedIn

The first on her list of advice per her experience was being prepared for the unexpected, she noted that things might not always go one way, so it is best to expect unforeseen circumstances. She went on to speak on taking care of your physical and spiritual well-being.

She advised people to take breaks and vacations when stressed and not put too much pressure on themselves. She also added that postgraduate studies is a journey and that no one should feel like they are in competition with other people.

She further advised that when there is little to no motivation to keep going, attaining the degree you desire should keep you motivated. Her last advice on the list was to keep family close and remember that a degree does not define you.

An impresed Maame Boamah Poku said:

couldn’t have said it better!!!!! Congratulations again, Doc

Dennis Duffour congratulated the new Doctor saying:

Congratulations Emefa Priscilla Amenyah Kove (PhD) I wish you BLESSINGS

Bernard Amponfi Gyabeng agreed wholeheartedly with Dr Emefa's advice:

Point 4 is so valid and real . Congratulations

Isaac Kweku Annobil also said:

Great! I'm inspired. Thanks

Source: YEN.com.gh