The Member of Parliament for Zebilla, Cletus Apul Avoka, has rendered an unqualified apology to the new Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Avoka in a recent radio interview described the new leader in very derogatory terms which has led to backlash from a section of the populace

The former Majority leader of the house in his apology said he did not intend to denigrate the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam MP

Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George, has also waded into the controversy over the shake-up of the minority leader's office and told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that cool heads must prevail

Cletus Apul Avoka, the Member of Parliament for Zebilla, has rendered an unqualified apology to the new Minority leadership led by Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

This follows a huge public backlash after he used derogatory terms to describe the new leader.

Minority Leadership Shake-up: Cletus Avoka Describes Timing As Wrong

The former Majority Leader who is part of a group of NDC MPs kicking against the Minority leadership shake-up described the timing of the appointment as wrong. In justifying his opposition, he said the party did not have the luxury of time to turn a nonentity into a hero which led to a huge backlash from a section of the populace.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi News, Avoka in clarifying his earlier comments said he didn’t intend to denigrate the new Minority Leader.

“I will be the last person to say that and if I said that then it was an error. What I wanted to say was that this is not the time to drop somebody and elevate another. This is what I was trying to say and if in the process I said something different, I must apologise, and I am very sorry. I cannot denigrate any of my colleagues.”

NDC Announces Announces Massive Shake-up In Its Minority Leadership

A letter addressed to the Speaker of Parliament announced the replacement of Haruna Iddrisu with Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as Minority Leader.

Also, the MP for Ellembele, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, took over as Deputy Minority Leader from Ketu North MP, James Klutse Avedzi while Adaklu MP, Kwame Governs Agbodza replaced Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Chief Whip.

Minority Leadership Shake-up: Sam George Calls For Calm Heads To Prevail

Meanwhile, the MP for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George wants calm heads to prevail following the controversy over the Minority Leadership shake-up.

He tells YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that the current agitations could have been avoided had the party built consensus on the removal of Haruna Iddrisu and the subsequent appointment of Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

“For us as members of the caucus, all we're asking for is engagement at our level so we feel our sacrifices have been appreciated. Even if there's change you'll need all 136 on board to be able to come together and present a united front. We need to look at how to do this and move forward, how do we fine-tune things. It's important as a political party that we begin to sit down and jaw-jaw and have a conversation. How do we resolve the issues that we're saddled with? These are not fatal issues.”

He also commended the new and old leaders for exhibiting maturity and professionalism in these tyring moments in the life of the Minority caucus.

"One critical thing I must say is, I have not heard anybody on any side question the efficiency or the capacity of the Haruna-led leadership or the Ato Forson-led proposed leadership. That speaks to the strength of our caucus that we can have two or three sets of leaders that will resonate with the people. It shows you the human resource that we have, that for me is positive."

Ato Forson Warns Akufo-Addo Not To Dare Increase Government Size In Maiden Press Conference As Minority Leader

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that even before he settles into his new office as the Minority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament, Dr Ato Forson has hit the ground running.

At his maiden press conference in Parliament House on Thursday, January 26, 2023, he sent a strong warning to the Akufo-Addo-led government not to dare increase the number of his appointees in his much-touted ministerial reshuffle.

