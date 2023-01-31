The struggling amputee water hawker received multiple gifts from business owners and other kind-hearted people

Daniel Noi Borketey received over GH¢1,000, a new refrigerator, and a new couch in videos that showed him in tears

The footage in which Borketey couldn’t contain his tears when he received cash from one of the CEOs triggered the emotions of netizens

Daniel Noi Borketey, a struggling Ghanaian man living with a physical disability, has received multiple gifts following an interview with media personality, Sammy Kay.

Kind-hearted people, including business owners, have showered love on the physically challenged man.

Daniel Noi Borketey receives cash from CEOs

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adom City Estates, Dr Bright Adom donated GH¢1,000 to the amputee water seller.

In a video chanced on by YEN.com.gh, Borketey couldn’t contain his tears when the CEO of End Point Homeophathic Clinic, Dr Adu Boateng surprised him with a cash gift.

Aside from the monies, Borketey has also received a new refrigerator and 50 packs of bottled water to aid his business and a new comfy couch.

The footage of the moment Borketey wept when Dr Adu Boateng presented bundles of cash to him triggered emotional reactions.

Watch the video below:

How netizens reacted to the video of Daniel Noi Borketey shedding tears

