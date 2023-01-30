A stunning young lady has gone viral after she went all out for her best friend on her birthday

In the viral video, Antwi Issabella threw a lavish birthday party for her bestie Maame Adwoa where she splashed money on her

The video has sparked massive reactions online as many netizens tag their best friends to take a cue from the video

Ghanaian business mogul, Antwi Isabella, has gone viral after she splashed GH₵ 200,000 on her best friend, Maame Adwoa, who is the owner of Dona Diapers, on her birthday.

Ghanaian Lady blows GH₵ 200k on bestie on her birthday. Photo Source: @zionfelixdotcom @dona_diapers

Source: Instagram

In the video that surfaced on the internet, Maame Adwoa was captured beaming with smiles when her best friend Antwi IssIsabellalled up to surprise her at Ambe Restaurant, Kumasi.

Dressed in a white dress with a touch of African print fabric, Maame Adwoa danced as she held her two money bouquets in each hand.

Below are videos of Antwi IssIsabellayour celebrating her stunning best friend's birthday.

Reactions as Ghanaian lady blows cash on bestie on her birthday

dumanyojustine said:

My first time seeing someone celebrate a friend like this in Ghana . Beautiful

adwoa.afram.7 commented:

Maame Joe your day dat, continue to age gracefully

maame_boaduwaa_ stated:

I know my bestie will come here, if you see this, I love you and we will be great to make each other happy, this is beautiful

jay_ruthy said:

Bella mafia to the whole wiase

1abadee remarked:

@mizz_shooter @one.take.danny @da_julz you people it’s a new year. Let’s be serious, okay?

starboy_haloge said:

@deon addo Jon man. Come see what dey go on for here . Toffee sef unor gimme

Meanwhile, many Ghanaians and other netizens have tagged the Instagram accounts of their close friends and best friends to take a cue from it and do the same for them on their birthday.

