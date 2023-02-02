A married couple have opened up about their experience since relocating from abroad to Ghana to set up a restaurant

In a video on YouTube, Kwame and Estelle said their journey as business owners has been a learning experience

Netizens have commended them for their decision to settle on Ghana as the country to invest and start a business

A married couple who once lived abroad have inspired many with their story of how they relocated to Ghana to establish a restaurant.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of Natural Ghana Girl, it was revealed that the man is Ghanaian whereas his wife is from the Ivory Coast.

A Ghanaian man and his Ivorian wife talk about moving to Ghana to set up a restaurant

The beautiful love couple who own the Yaya la Parisienne restaurant located at the Labone in Accra said the idea was not originally to set up a restaurant but rather to start small.

For Kwame, his desire has always been to relocate to his home country having left 22 years ago to live in New York and London.

“So originally the idea was to set up a food truck, however my wife suggested that we do something big after she was done with her research and also saw that we have good space to implement that idea” Kwame.

He admitted that the business first encountered some challenges such as finding people with the right expertise to help and issues of electricity and water.

“We knew nothing about it and since the restaurant industry in Ghana is still young, we had issues finding the right people to help us"

For her part, Estelle expressed delight to have made the move to start out something new and hopes that the decision she and her husband made will inspire Ghanaians and diasporans alike to invest in the country.

“I have lived in Paris all my life even though I come from the Ivory Coast, so I hope that this will send a message to people out there that if people are willing to come here and try to do something then should also stay and do something here.

Ghanaians couple the couple who relocated to Ghana

Some netizens who saw the interview commended the married couple for their decision to invest in Africa and play a role in the development of the continent.

sunni james:

I wish them prosperity and lots of success. Beautiful couple I was mesmerized by her beautiful skin

watch it:

Hope her risk taking goes well in Ghana, nice lady, reflection of the way the restaurant looks. Very nice place

Y O-A:

Wow! Knew Kwame many years ago in London. The restaurant's food looks DELICIOUS! Will be sure to visit on my next trip.

William Gameli Senaya:

Ghana has a problem with customer service may be you can start a training centre for customer service.

