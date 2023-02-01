Abigail Hall, an American woman, revealed how she met her fiancé before they recently got married

The newlywed claimed that before being married in Ghana, she and her spouse had a year-long long-distance relationship.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa, Abigail described how she met her husband through a mutual friend they both had in Ghana.

Abigail Hall, a woman from the United States, just got engaged to her long-distance partner after a year of dating. She recently revealed how they met.

The American citizen from Rhode Island admitted that she met her husband-to-be through a common friend who is Ghanaian and lives in the US.

When Abigal and her husband got married

Abigail revealed that she got married in Ghana in May 2022, went back to the US to prepare, and moved to Ghana in October to be with her spouse in an interview with DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa.

Beautiful Lady Who Quit Her Job In US To Marry Boyfriend In Ghana Recounts How They Met (Video)

How Abigail and her husband met

She disclosed that they married in a beautiful ceremony in Ghana the first time they met physically.

''We met through a mutual Ghanaian friend who lives in the States ... We had a one year of talking, and the first time we met physically was when we got married ... I was supposed to come before then, but because of my job and the situation, it didn't work.

''I was supposed to come in December, but it didn't happen. We planned that we would marry in May. That was the next time I had off. So, that's how it happened,'' she recounted.

Despite courting her husband for a short period to know him, Abigail said marrying was the best decision she's ever made.

''It's perfect because I'm happier than ever. It's the best decision I've taken,'' she said.

Watch the video below:

