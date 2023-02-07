Nana Aba Anamoah, the General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr 103.5 FM has had another encounter with a street hawker

In a 35-second video she posted on Twitter, Nana Aba and the gentleman ended up falling 'in love'

The post has gathered lots of reactions from Ghanaians including one man who asked her to be his date this Valentine

Famous Ghanaian media icon, Nana Aba Anamoah, had a fond moment with a gentleman she met hawking kids' education items on the street.

In the video she shared on her verified Twitter handle, Nana Aba and the young man started off when she asked him to read what he was carrying in his hand.

The gentleman struggled to pronounce some of the words on the board he was holding, which got Nana Aba in stitches with laughter.

She kept pestering him to read out the next word, once he was done with one. At a point, the gentleman paused to tell Nana Aba that he really liked her.

"I like you. I like you. Mwa mwa mwa," the gentleman said in the video as Nana Aba was also heard in the background uttering similar words to him.

In the video she posted, the media personality who works with GHOne TV indicated that the gentleman was her valentine.

@AkyemBorga1 mentioned:

Personally I want to take you out so this coming weekend will be a big opportunity for me... Happy valzday to my world biggest crush.

@WaLTER001Atta indicated:

I am grateful for the positive impact you have had on so many people's lives. Your unwavering commitment to your passions and causes is a true testament to your character and I admire you for it. Thank you for being a shining light and an inspiration to us.

Watch the video below:

Street hawker Nana Aba turned into journalist in 6 weeks travels to Dubai after 2 years

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, after he met seasoned Ghanaian TV/Radio celebrity Nana Aba Anamoah in the year 2020, Raphael Obeng Owusu, also known as Ebetoda, became a huge sensation on social media.

Nana Aba changed the young man, Kofi Obeng, commonly known as 2kay Teldem, into a TV host within six weeks after meeting him as a hawker.

After Ebetoda told Nana Aba how badly he longed to become a journalist but had to put his aspirations on hold due to financial issues, this took place.

Source: YEN.com.gh