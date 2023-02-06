A Ghanaian doctor is using his story of dedication and selflessness to inspire the next generation of medical practitioners

Dr Kofi Effah decided to abandon his desire to practice in Accra in order to work at a local health facility in the Battor in the Volta Region

He said his desire to stay back at Battor was inspired by the German nun who was stationed there for over 42 years

A medical doctor has inspired many people with his life-changing story of how he abandoned his dreams of practising medicine in Accra in order to tend to people of a small community in the Volta Region for over 2 decades

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ghanaweb, Dr Kofi Effah opened up on how he journeyed to Volta Region, Battor to be precise for 2 years of housemanship only to end up spending 21 years there.

Dr Effah who currently works at the Catholic Hospital in Battor said his decision to stay was mainly because of a German nun who later became her mentor.

“I went to Bator in 2002 after my house job in Korle Bu. I went with another doctor; now a big surgeon. We intended to stay for two years and go back to Korle Bu and specialise. We wanted to do obstetrics and gynaecology. When I went there, I met a nun, Sister (sic), who was from Germany – the gynaecologist. She become my mentor.

“I will be 21 years in Battor. I have not done a single locum; that does not mean I don’t operate in other hospitals. People call me and I go and work there for free – I don’t charge. When people ask me, I tell them my father left me a pot of gold.

As a token of appreciation for years of dedicated service, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa gifted Dr Kofi Effah a brand-new SUV.

