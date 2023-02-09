A Ghanaian woman has shot down claims that life in Turkey is very rosy and one of comfort

Olivia Boateng who lives in Istanbul says she wishes to come back home because times are very tough

She advised people who are fixated on travelling to prioritize the UK and mainstream Europe

A Ghanaian woman based in Turkey says she is always down with regret anytime she reflects on her decision to leave Ghana.

Speaking in an interview on SVTV Africa on YouTube, Olivia Boateng who is based in Istanbul admitted she made the wrong decision by moving to Turkey in search of greener pastures almost six years ago.

Ghanaian woman admits life is not easy in Turkey

“Life was good for me when I was back in Ghana. I was selling cloths and bags at Kantamanto. I decided to travel because I also wanted to deal directly with people who give us the goods. That is how I come I up ended in Turkey”.

She added that she will never advise anyone to come to Turkey in the quest to seek greener pastures as she did.

“For me, I will not advise anyone to come here. Sometimes when I say this some people think maybe I am trying to block their chances, but that is not it. I advise such people to save a lot of money and go to UK or other places but not here”,

Olivia says she would like to come back home but has a few things she wants to sort out first.

She also said that she has experienced earthquakes on four occasions since she moved there, but Monday’s February 6 earthquake was on a different level.

Ghanaians react to the woman's comments

Netizens who saw the video thanked the woman for speaking the truth about living conditions in Turkey

Abawa Mavis

Is true is not easy, nobody knows what will happen hearing the earth is shaking mmm God have mercy and safe us

Clifford Gyamfi

Dubai is more better than Turkey in terms of salaries and everything the only advantages is Turkey is close to Europe

tamnad vardis

Oh very sad madam May you people be safe in the name of Allah, but why not make way to Europe country like Germany or ect

Ghanaian lady in Turkey reacts to earthquake

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady has also given her account of what transpired.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @chelsea1234563 who sounded traumatized filmed the front view of Novotel Kayseri hotel in Turkey, moments after the quake happened, where she narrated her side of the incident.

The lady said when the earthquake occurred all she could think of was to pray to God to save her life.

