Some Ghanaian nursing students have become the talk of many after a video captured them struggling over food

They were seen pushing each other and stretching to take food from a massive cooking pot

Frenzy Fobi commented: "When I saw the vid at first I said to myself God please don't let it be Ghana then the lady said awurade at the end. Mab3 mu ebu"

A group of nursing students have recently taken many by surprise after a video of them fighting over food surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of OMGVoice had the ladies trying to get food from a large cooking pot. They kept pushing each other to access the food before it ran out. They seemed very unbothered about being captured.

At the time of this publication, the post has close to 20,000 views with 424 comments and 708 reactions.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Drip ByDre commented:

He is not my type fuo!!! I don’t date broke guys nansu wu pri dadesen hu!!!

Xkimo Osei Boateng Ebenezer wrote:

3k)m nkoaa.They'll graduate and come claim as bossy bossy meanwhile nothing is in lizard’s stomach.

Frenzy Fobi replied:

When I saw the vid at first I said to myself God please don't let it be Ghana then the lady said awurade at the end. Mab3 mu ebu!!!

Oforus Leibniz Bernardus wrote:

Oww poverty, there’s nothing poverty cannot do. They don’t give a dem about the temperature of the food. And u could see that the guys are relaxed. The ladies are on

From Richmond O. Tetteh:

It's a pity. They will graduate and become bosschick slayqueen thinking that they are better than the ones selling in the market and the roadside.. Most of this ladies are all hungry girls pretending to be big girls

Ras Rockzone Azornu said:

That's why one nearly turns me to fried rice buying machine, but was delivered when I saw my number stored on her phone FRIEND RICE, I said how?

Watch the full video linked below;

