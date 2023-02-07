A Ghanaian lady has shared her experience of the dreadful earthquake that happened in Turkey

In a video on TikTok, the young lady sounded panicky as she described her reaction when the incident happened

She said her biggest fear was travelling to a foreign land only to perish in an incident like this

Following news that talented football player Christian Atsu has been rescued from the rubble of the dreadful earthquake that hit parts of Syria and Turkey, a Ghanaian lady has also given her account of what transpired.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh.com on TikTok, the young lady @chelsea1234563 who sounded traumatized filmed the front view of Novotel Kayseri hotel in Turkey, moments after the quake happened, where she narrated her side of the incident.

A Ghanaian lady in Turkey narrates the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey Photo credit@chelsea1234563/ TikTok @uchar/Getty Images

Ghanaian lady said she was so scared

In the 32-second video, the lady said when the earthquake occurred all she could think of was to pray to God to save her life.

She confessed that she did not want to die in a foreign country simply because of her quest to seek greener pastures.

“To find money is not easy oo,” she said with a scared tone.

Mubarak Wakaso reacts to Turkey tragedy

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian footballer, Mubarak Wakaso, had shown his support for a close friend and fellow professional, Christian Atsu, after he was trapped under rubble following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey.

Wakaso took to Twitter hours after the tragedy, expressing his relief and gratitude that Atsu was safe for the time being.

Alhamdullilah for now still praying .

The message depicted Wakaso's deep concern for his best friend and his unwavering faith in the face of adversity.

Also, President Nana Akufo-Addo posted an emotional message on social media on February 6, regarding the earthquake.

In a post on Facebook, the president said "on behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Governments and peoples of Turkey and Syria on the devastation and the tragic loss of lives occasioned by Monday’s earthquake. May their souls rest in perfect peace."

Source: YEN.com.gh