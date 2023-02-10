The twin sister of Ghanaian international Christian Atsu has pleaded with Ghanaians to remember her brother in prayer in the wake of the unfortunate incident that has befallen Turkey.

In an interview with Crime Check Foundation, Christiana Atsupie Twassam said her brother would have reached out to the family if he was safe

Netizens who watched the video said they would bear Christian Atsu in prayers just as she requested

The twin sister of Ghanaian international player Christian Atsu is growing increasingly worried over the whereabouts of her brother in the wake of the earthquake that happened in Turkey.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube Channel of Crime Check TV Christiana Astupie Twassam in giving an update on her twin brother’s whereabouts said something is not right.

Sister of Christian Atsu appeals to Ghanaians to remember her brother in prayers Photo credit: @Adomonline.com @Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

This she explained by saying if everything was fine, her brother by now would have contacted her or the family knowing how serious the issue is.

“The brother I know would have made contact by now if he is safe By now he would have found a way and made contact” she told the CEO of Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Kwarteng in a phone interview.

She further appealed to Ghanaians to join the family as they seek God’s intervention regarding the whereabouts of Christian Atsu.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to Ministers of God, believers of God and everyone to join their faith with me and the family, so we pray in one accord to God, I know he is a Supreme being, and he is able to do everything,” she said.

Roland Kofi Thailand:

Things are looking very scary for Christian Atsu. I pray he makes it alive

OB:

I pray for all the people who are affected by this terrible situation and hope our brother Atsu will be found safe and sound in Jesus name Amen

Doris Heusser:

We're praying...Father we need you!!

Lydia Quarshie:

Father remember his kindness and save him , he will not die he will live

DivineCharity:

I was waiting for this update. I tried to zero out all the other platforms. Thank you, Ibrahim and Atsupie. We are keeping the faith and praying

Thermal cameras show many people alive but trapped

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that news coming from Turkey revealed that thermal cameras have picked up heat signatures of many people still alive but trapped under rubble where Christian Atsu was staying before the devastating earthquake.

Turkish tabloid Ajansspor, for instance, tweeted on Thursday morning that about 1,000 people could still be alive but trapped under collapsed buildings.

