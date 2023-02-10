Ghanaian business mogul Kwaku Oteng has opened up on his upbringing as a child and how he persevered in his bid to become successful

In a video on YouTube, Dr Oteng stated that he used to sell yams while growing up in his hometown

Netizens who reacted to the video thanked him for using his lived experience to inspire the youth

The President of the Angel Group of Companies Dr Kwaku Oteng has opened up on his humble beginning and how he overcame the odds.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh sighted on the YouTube channel of Pure FM, the business mogul in an interview said he grew up in a village.

Synonymous with most grass-to-grace stories, Dr Oteng said he had to support the family by selling as a kid and he did so sometimes under unpleasant conditions.

“Growing up in my village, I recall I used to walk four miles to school. We had our market days on Tuesdays and I had walked 15 miles to the market with my yams to sell. Sometimes it would rain heavily and before I there got I would be soaking wet,” he said.

He encouraged the youth to work hard and motivate themselves with the success stories of others.

Sometimes when you say these things people don’t believe you. Some of them even say how much do you make from selling one bottle of Adonko drink that can make you rich”

Ghanaian draw inspiration from Dr Kwaku Oten

Netizens who reacted to the video drew inspiration from his interview with some expressing desire to meet him.

boateng antwi:

I hope to meet him in near future as I love his items in London at all times and he has the ancestors blessings Glory be to God.

1luckyplaystore:

Inspirational tap into his blessings

LadyDelightful:

Wow I am so humbled… Dr Oteng thanks for sharing so motivational … truely appreciate …more blessings upon uI hope to meet you one da

Maame Serwah Boateng:

This man is so transparent unlike some billionaires I know who are tight-lipped with their source of wealth. God bless you Dr. Dr. Kwaku Oteng

