Radio/TV presenter AJ Poundz and her husband Nana Kwadwo Adu-Boateng have tied the knot in a gorgeous customary wedding

The pair got married donning traditional ensembles consisting of colourful designs on Saturday, April 9

YEN.com.gh has selected some of the beautiful videos from the stunning traditional ceremony for your view

Radio/TV presenter Matilda Adjoa Adu-Boateng, popularly known as AJ Poundz, and her husband Nana Kwadwo Adu-Boateng have tied the knot Saturday, April 9, 2022.

The couple's traditional wedding comes a few years after their court marriage.

The pair got married donning gorgeous traditional outfits. The bride sported an ensemble consisting of Kente and a wine piece.

On his part, the groom coordinated his bride's graceful attire with his regal traditional cloth.

Adorable moments from AJ Poundz and her husband's customary marriage have been shared on social media.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the best videos for your view.

1. AJ Poundz arrives for her traditional wedding in Accra.

2. Ghanaian presenter receives a ring from her hubby at their traditional wedding.

3. AJ Poundz and her husband at their traditional wedding. The groom plants a kiss on the cheek of the bride.

4. Meet the latest couple in town AJ Poundz and Nana.

AJ Poundz wowed her fans

YEN.com.gh previously reported that AJ Poundz wowed her fans and followers with some more baby bump photos after she welcomed a bouncy baby girl on September 21, 2020.

She took to social media to make the announcement. While breaking the special news to her teeming fans and followers. AJ Poundz shared a photo of when she was heavily pregnant

Now, the former Efiewura star and Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant shared more photos of her baby bump.

