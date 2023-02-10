Partner of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has gone public regarding the dreaded earthquake in Turkey and Syria

In an interview with BBC, Marie Claire Rupio stated that she and her children are deeply troubled

Netizens who reacted to the emotional interview encouraged the family of the player to stay strong

The partner of Christian Atsu, Marie Claire Rupio has broken her silence on the whereabouts of the father of her children.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter handle of BBC News UK, Marie Claire Rupio said she and her kids are deeply troubled over the whereabouts of Christian Atsu.

Partner of Christian Atsu appeals to rescuers in Turkey to do their best to save him and others impacted Photo credit@coverghana.com.gh @Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Marie Claire Rupio who sounded emotional said the agent of Atsu had been relaying information to her about the issue and that she is hoping he would soon be rescued.

“So it was quite shocking that the club was saying he had been found and that 11 hours later my children had to hear from the radio that they still don’t know where he is,”

She continued that Christian Atsu was in touch with her and the kids last Saturday only for the unfortunate incident to happen on Monday.

She has appealed to the rescuers to do their maximum best to have her partner and others still caught up in the rubble rescued.

Ghanaians urge the family to stay strong

Netizens who reacted to the video urged her and the kids to stay strong.

Thermal cameras show many people alive but trapped

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that thermal cameras have picked up heat signatures of many people still alive but trapped under rubble where Christian Atsu was staying before the devastating earthquake.

Turkish tabloid Ajansspor, for instance, tweeted on Thursday morning that about 1,000 people could still be alive but trapped under collapsed buildings.

The news has been well-received by thousands of people who replied with goodwill messages.

