A white woman who married a black man and travelled down to Kenya with him has counted her blessings

The woman said that instead of suffering housing in America, they brought money back to his country and built a giant home

On their two acres of land is also a vast expanse of space for their animal and plant farming businesses

An oyinbo woman married to an African man has shared a video of how they both left America and settled on the continent to save money on housing.

The woman revealed that they built their home in Kenya with cash. Their home sits on two acres of land, giving room for their farming businesses.

Couple builds "empire" in Kenya

The TikTok video she shared showed how big their agricultural venture is with animal and plant farming combined.

Social media users who reacted to the woman's clip said many still do not know the great things Africa has to offer.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments with more than 11,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Imad Jeroua said:

"Very few people know that in Africa, if you lose your job, you still gonna keep your house, phone, car,,, no loans there."

AKINYI said:

"Don't tell them, they'll flood our Motherland. Some gems are better kept in the dark."

Nish@t said:

"They are coming back!"

Farha Khan said:

"Home tour! and farm tour!! Please!"

thomaspaasewe966 said:

"Behind every successful man there is a successful woman, thanks for the great job so far."

greeneggsn0ham said:

"That’s awesome!! So happy for y’all. I can’t wait to leave the US either. Just to live better, healthier, and free!"

Obroni lady cooks for man

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian man with the TikTok handle @kanorsamuel223 shared a video with his obroni girlfriend on the platform.

One of the snaps in the clip shows the beautiful lady using a camp gas cylinder to fry plantain for him. She seemed well at home.

If not for her skin colour, one would think she was Nigerian with how she set about her cooking activities.

