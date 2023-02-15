A Ghanaian woman has taken to TikTok to open up on one advantage of living in the United States

In a viral video, the lady was excited that she can have access to free food which is of a high nutrient

Netizens who reacted to the video relished the opportunity to also get such freebies

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian woman based in the United States is in disbelief after she realized that she could get good food to eat for free.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the middle-aged woman @thygrace42 said she was told about free food when she first took her son to a new middle school but turned it down because she felt it would be junk food.

Ghanaian woman speaks of free food in America Photo credit@thygrace42/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Eventually she later changed her mind and she is grateful she did.

“I was surprised to see people with big cars gone to pack there waiting to be given free food.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She continued “items such as bread, cake, vegetables, meat, drinks and canned foods are free. I have been told that every week I should come for the food and I all want to say is that God bless the white man”.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 5,000 likes and 400 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video corroborated the woman’s assertion.

Philemon Kuranchie

it is very true. I have picked up food from the food banks as a delivery driver to many residents alot of times. All is free

User4387636153167

Madam you can’t finish all within a week God bless America

Emmanuel Blessing:

someone said that when you get to America, the only prayer you need is the prayer to go to heaven. All others prayers are answered in the country

Njufuny Diy:

Jonas come for your stone

Truck driver In the US says he is happy he left Ghana

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian truck driver resident in the United States has inspired many netizens using his life experience and the money he earns from his job.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on SVTV Africa on YouTube, the middle-aged man, Isaac who lives in Michigan, stated that he is delighted he decided to travel to the US six years ago.

He explained that his job as a truck driver earns him $300 which is equivalent to 3,500 cedis daily.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh